INSACOG Recommends Booster Dose for 40 Plus Population Amid Omicron Threat

The Genetics Consortium has said that the preliminary evidence suggests that Omicron may increase reinfection risk, which is expected from the structural changes due to the mutations, and the number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa.

"In some PCR tests, such as Thermo TaqPath, one of the three target genes is not detected. Such a phenomenon was previously seen for Alpha, which is currently not in active circulation and thus SGTF can be used as a marker for this variant, pending sequencing confirmation", said INSACOG adding that the mutation spectrum of Omicron is predictive of high transmissibility".