From Bahamas, With Love: Sidney Poitier Signs off at 94

The first Black man to win an Oscar, the Bahamanian thespian and diplomat Sidney Poitier, passed away on Friday, 7 January, at the age of 94 in his native country.

His death was announced by the Foreign Affairs Minister of Bahamas, Fred Mitchell, prompting an outpouring of tributes for the actor who'll forever be remembered for the characters he played in 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner', 'In the Heat of the Night', and 'Lilies of the Field'.

Poitier, according to 'The Independent', was automatically granted US citizenship after being unexpectedly born in Miami while his parents were visiting in February 1927.