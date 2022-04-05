CM Mann Directs DGP to Establish Full-Fledged Anti-Gangster Task Force in Punjab

He asked the DGP to come out with a comprehensive proposal to make a separate wing of highway patrolling police dedicated to effectively control the traffic snarls, besides ensuring timely medical aid to the accident victims so as save the human lives.

He added that 136 black spots were identified after the demise of renowned TV personality Jaspal Bhatti in a road accident but unfortunately nothing concrete was done on the ground.

He also underlined the need to keep a first aid kit in every police vehicle so that any injured on the road could be given the medical assistance.

Mann also asked all the police officers posted in field as well as headquarters to maintain punctuality and discipline so as to win over the trust and confidence of people.

He said these qualities would ultimately help the police force to improve its image.

Earlier welcoming the Chief Minister, DGP Bhawra assured the former that the entire police force would perform its duties with utmost dedication, honesty, sincerity and professional commitment to live up to the expectations of general public.