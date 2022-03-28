Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Doorstep Ration Delivery to Aid the Elderly

In Delhi, the central and state governments have been in a long-standing disagreement over the implementation of the ration scheme, with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution appealing to the State on various occasions, pointing that provision for ration delivered to homes did not exist in the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The ministry had informed the Delhi government of the violation that would be thus caused by the implementation of the scheme.

In November last year, the apex court had refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court interim order that cleared the way for the AAP-led Delhi government's scheme of doorstep delivery of ration.

Delhi government had reasoned with the Supreme Court that since in the current times, everything is being delivered at homes, including cooked food and even liquor, there should be nothing wrong with food grains' delivery at the doorstep of poor people's homes under the Public Distribution System.

The Central government filed an appeal in the court against this High Court's decision.