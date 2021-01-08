COVID-19 Vaccination Likely to Begin in India from 12 January

The much-anticipated inoculation programme against Covid-19 in the country is expected to begin by 12 January, government sources told IANS.

"In all likelihood, the Covid-19 immunisation drive is expected to start early next week. Considering the preparations, the roll-out may start on 11 January or latest by 12 January," a senior government official inducted in the vaccine distribution programme said.

The sources also informed that the government has started preparing the freight carrying the vaccine vials for transportation to different hubs located across the country. The agencies involved in the vaccine roll-out programme will start dispatching the vaccine vials from Thursday onwards, they added.