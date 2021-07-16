Ayodhya Ram Temple to Open for Devotees by End of 2023
Construction work on the entire 70-acre plot will be completed by the end of 2025.
The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will open for devotees by the end of 2023.
Construction work on the entire 70-acre plot will be completed by the end of 2025, said office-bearers of the trust overseeing the project.
Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, said, "By the end of 2023, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will be opened for devotees to offer prayers to Ram Lalla."
The announcement came after a two-day meeting of the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust with engineers and architects. The meeting was chaired by trust chief Nripendra Misra.
The foundation of the temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 5 August last year but work had to be stalled in January after water was found under the proposed temple site.
At present, engineers are working on the foundation of the temple and it is likely to be completed by 15 September.
The second phase of the work is likely to start in November around Diwali.
