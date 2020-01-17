‘Aadhar Card Details Not Mandatory’: MHA on NPR Methodology

A half day conference was convened by the Union Home Ministry to discuss the modalities to be adopted during the house listing phase of the Census 2021 and the National Population Register to be carried out from 1 April to 30 September.

The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, chief secretaries and census directors of many states.

A few states were represented by principal secretary, instead of the chief secretary. No official from the West Bengal government attended the meeting, an official said.

In his inaugural address, Rai laid emphasis on the need of conducting Census 2021 and the role of the States in doing the same.