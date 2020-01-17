‘Aadhar Card Details Not Mandatory’: MHA on NPR Methodology
Some non-BJP-ruled states on Friday, 17 January, raised objections over the new methodology to be adopted in the National Population Register (NPR) exercise but the central government defended the steps saying certain answers to be given by people are not mandatory but voluntary.
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said, "Nobody will be forced to share Aadhar card number or any other ID proof number. If someone does not want to share it during NPR, it would not be a problem. We have prepared a draft of questions that would be asked in the NPR. The Form has not been finalised yet."
Importance of Conducting Census
A half day conference was convened by the Union Home Ministry to discuss the modalities to be adopted during the house listing phase of the Census 2021 and the National Population Register to be carried out from 1 April to 30 September.
The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, chief secretaries and census directors of many states.
A few states were represented by principal secretary, instead of the chief secretary. No official from the West Bengal government attended the meeting, an official said.
In his inaugural address, Rai laid emphasis on the need of conducting Census 2021 and the role of the States in doing the same.
The key note address was delivered by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. In his address, Bhalla remarked on the vastness of this exercise and involvement of the state functionaries.
At the outset, Dr Vivek Joshi, Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India welcomed the Minister, Home Secretary, Chief Secretaries of the State and other State Nodal officers to the conference. He made a brief presentation on the Strategy for Census 2021.
The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), subdistrict, district, state and national levels under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.
The rules have a provision for fine of up to Rs 1,000 on those violating it. The data for NPR was last collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of the Census 2011. Updating of this data was done during 2015 by conducting door to door survey.
While updating the register in 2015, the government has asked details like Aadhaar and their mobile number.