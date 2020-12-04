5 Out of 6 Univs in Australia End Hindi Programs: Why This is Bad

La Trobe University is in talks to discontinue its Hindi program , along with Greek and Indonesian. In the mid-1990s, six Australian universities taught Hindi . If La Trobe ends its program, Australia will be left with just one university (ANU in Canberra) that teaches Hindi.

This would be a significant setback for Hindi in Australia. The decision reflects a COVID-induced budget crunch at La Trobe , but also a long-term decline in the study of Asian languages in Australia.