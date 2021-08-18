ADVERTISEMENT

DNP Prawn Ambot Tik: Goan Curry With Coconut

We understand your undying love for prawns. Follow this step by step process to prepare flavoursome prawn curry.

Tridip K MandalMuskan Singh
Updated
What The Food
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Refresh your taste buds with this Prawn curry.</p></div>
i

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather

Dear Prawn Lovers,

We understand your undying love for prawns and desire to try new recipes. Presenting before you PRAWN AMBOT TIK, straight from the households of Goa to refresh your taste buds. Follow this step by step procedure to prepare mildly sweet and flavoursome prawn curry.

ADVERTISEMENT

INGREDIENTS

  1. Prawns

  2. Coconut Oil

  3. Turmeric Powder

  4. Salt

  5. Chilli Powder

  6. Chopped Onion

  7. Lemon Juice

  8. Coconut Milk

  9. Slit Green Chillies

  10. Black Pepper

  11. Cumin Seeds

  12. Coriander Seeds

  13. Kashmiri Red Chilli

  14. Grated Coconut

  15. Tamarind Pulp

ADVERTISEMENT

How to cook :

STEP 1:

Marinate the Prawns using Salt, Turmeric powder, Red Chilli powder and Lemon juice

Mix it with your hands

To make Ambot Tik paste,
Blend black pepper, Cumin seeds, Coriander seeds, Kashmiri red chilli, grated Coconut and Tamarind pulp together.

STEP 2:

Heat the pan and add some Coconut oil
Add some chopped Onions and sauté it well
Add the Ambot Tik paste followed by salt to taste

Cover the lid and let it cook for 2-3 minutes
Add half cup of water
Cover the lid and let it boil

STEP 3:

Stir it well while adding Coconut milk
Add slit green Chillies
Give it a mix
Add the marinated Prawns
Let the gravy simmer with Prawns for 3-5 minutes

ADVERTISEMENT

Savour this delicious Goan Prawn curry with your favourite rice for a wholesome weekend meal.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Edited By :Padmashree Pande

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT