DNP Prawn Ambot Tik: Goan Curry With Coconut
We understand your undying love for prawns. Follow this step by step process to prepare flavoursome prawn curry.
Dear Prawn Lovers,
We understand your undying love for prawns and desire to try new recipes. Presenting before you PRAWN AMBOT TIK, straight from the households of Goa to refresh your taste buds. Follow this step by step procedure to prepare mildly sweet and flavoursome prawn curry.
INGREDIENTS
Prawns
Coconut Oil
Turmeric Powder
Salt
Chilli Powder
Chopped Onion
Lemon Juice
Coconut Milk
Slit Green Chillies
Black Pepper
Cumin Seeds
Coriander Seeds
Kashmiri Red Chilli
Grated Coconut
Tamarind Pulp
How to cook :
STEP 1:
Marinate the Prawns using Salt, Turmeric powder, Red Chilli powder and Lemon juice
Mix it with your hands
To make Ambot Tik paste,
Blend black pepper, Cumin seeds, Coriander seeds, Kashmiri red chilli, grated Coconut and Tamarind pulp together.
STEP 2:
Heat the pan and add some Coconut oil
Add some chopped Onions and sauté it well
Add the Ambot Tik paste followed by salt to taste
Cover the lid and let it cook for 2-3 minutes
Add half cup of water
Cover the lid and let it boil
STEP 3:
Stir it well while adding Coconut milk
Add slit green Chillies
Give it a mix
Add the marinated Prawns
Let the gravy simmer with Prawns for 3-5 minutes
Savour this delicious Goan Prawn curry with your favourite rice for a wholesome weekend meal.
