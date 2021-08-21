Rakhi Special: Frosting the Brother-Sister Bond Over a Cake-Bake Session!
DISCLAIMER: Be sure to make extra. This is going to be a crowd favourite!
Apart from the Rakhi-tying ritual, Raksha Bandhan brings a special opportunity for siblings to bond.
And what better way to connect with your siblings than baking a yummylicious treat for yourself?
Put your chef's hat on and try out this sweet, supple, and an ultimate Raksha Bandhan dessert: Honey Cake.
Ingredients:
One Cup Curd
One Cup Sugar
One Tbsp Oil
One Tsp Vanilla Essence
One Cup Refined Flour
One Tsp Baking Powder
One Tsp Baking Soda
Honey
Strawberry Jam
Let's start by preparing the cake batter
Mix curd, sugar, and oil
Add vanilla essence and whisk it well
Add the dry ingredients: Refined flour, baking powder, and baking soda through a strainer to avoid lumps
IMP: Cake batter should not be fluffy, not too thick or watery.
When the batter is ready, keep a butter paper on the baking pan and grease it well with butter and oil.
Add the batter into the pan and bake it for 35 minutes.
While the cake bakes, prepare the honey filling.
In a heating pan, add one cup of sugar and a little water
When the sugar dissolves, let it cool for a while
Add honey to the syrup.
Put the baked caked on a plate and make holes for the filling. Pour the honey filling all over the cake.
Time to Glaze the Cake
Add strawberry jam in a pan
Add a little water and stir it well
Add two spoons of honey to the strawberry mix.
Frost the cake with coconut powder and make your Raksha Bandhan extra sweet with this moist Honey Cake.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.