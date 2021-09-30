ADVERTISEMENT

Here's How You Can Make Malvani Prawn Masala At Home

Affected by the pandemic, Mumbai's chef Pankaj started a small food stall in his car that serves Malvani Cuisine.

Quint NEON
Published
What The Food
2 min read

There is no doubt about the fact that COVID-19 has affected the food industry severely. Amid restrictions, the government closed down several restaurants and food joints temporarily, making it difficult for most of them to stay afloat.

After shutting down his restaurant, Khadpe’s Malvani Kokani Lajjat, Mumbai's Pankaj Nerurkar started serving home-cooked authentic Malvani Cuisine in his Nano.

Here's how you can make his best-selling dish, Malvani Prawn Masala!

Ingredients

  • 5-6 tomatoes

  • 3-4 onions

  • Coriander

  • Lemon

  • Prawns

  • red chilli powder

  • Malvani Masala

  • Salt

  • Turmeric powder

  • 4-5 tbsp of oil

  • Water

ADVERTISEMENT

1. In a pan, heat 4-5 tbsp of oil

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In a pan, heat 4-5 tbsp of oil.</p></div>

In a pan, heat 4-5 tbsp of oil.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Add chopped onions

<div class="paragraphs"><p>After the oil is hot enough,&nbsp;add chopped onions.</p></div>

After the oil is hot enough, add chopped onions.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Add chopped tomatoes

<div class="paragraphs"><p>After the onions are golden brown, add chopped tomatoes.</p></div>

After the onions are golden brown, add chopped tomatoes.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Add water in the pan

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add water in the pan.</p></div>

Add water in the pan.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Add ½ tsp red chilli powder

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add ½ tsp red chilli powder</p></div>

Add ½ tsp red chilli powder

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Add Malvani Masala

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add Malvani Masala</p></div>

Add Malvani Masala

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Add salt to taste

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add salt to taste</p></div>

Add salt to taste

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Mix it well and sauté the masala

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mix it well and sauté the masala properly.</p></div>

Mix it well and sauté the masala properly.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Add the marinated prawns and cook it for 3-4 mins

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Don't overcook the prawns as it’ll become rubbery.</p></div>

Don't overcook the prawns as it’ll become rubbery.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Add 1-1/2 tbsp lemon juice

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add 1-1/2 tbsp lemon juice</p></div>

Add 1-1/2 tbsp lemon juice

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Finally, add coriander to garnish

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add coriander to garnish</p></div>

Add coriander to garnish

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

Malvani Prawn Masala is ready!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Malvani Prawn Masala is ready!</p></div>

Malvani Prawn Masala is ready!

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Also Read

Mohabbat Ka Sharbat at Jama Masjid

Mohabbat Ka Sharbat at Jama Masjid
ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT