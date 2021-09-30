Here's How You Can Make Malvani Prawn Masala At Home
Affected by the pandemic, Mumbai's chef Pankaj started a small food stall in his car that serves Malvani Cuisine.
There is no doubt about the fact that COVID-19 has affected the food industry severely. Amid restrictions, the government closed down several restaurants and food joints temporarily, making it difficult for most of them to stay afloat.
After shutting down his restaurant, Khadpe’s Malvani Kokani Lajjat, Mumbai's Pankaj Nerurkar started serving home-cooked authentic Malvani Cuisine in his Nano.
Here's how you can make his best-selling dish, Malvani Prawn Masala!
Ingredients
5-6 tomatoes
3-4 onions
Coriander
Lemon
Prawns
red chilli powder
Malvani Masala
Salt
Turmeric powder
4-5 tbsp of oil
Water
1. In a pan, heat 4-5 tbsp of oil
2. Add chopped onions
3. Add chopped tomatoes
4. Add water in the pan
5. Add ½ tsp red chilli powder
6. Add Malvani Masala
7. Add salt to taste
8. Mix it well and sauté the masala
9. Add the marinated prawns and cook it for 3-4 mins
10. Add 1-1/2 tbsp lemon juice
11. Finally, add coriander to garnish
Malvani Prawn Masala is ready!
