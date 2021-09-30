Here's How You Can Make Malvani Prawn Masala At Home

There is no doubt about the fact that COVID-19 has affected the food industry severely. Amid restrictions, the government closed down several restaurants and food joints temporarily, making it difficult for most of them to stay afloat.

After shutting down his restaurant, Khadpe’s Malvani Kokani Lajjat, Mumbai's Pankaj Nerurkar started serving home-cooked authentic Malvani Cuisine in his Nano.

Here's how you can make his best-selling dish, Malvani Prawn Masala!