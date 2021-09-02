5 Places for Best Filter Coffee in Chennai

Filter coffee, or filter kaapi, is an integral part of South Indian food culture—and, for many, steeped in nostalgia. As a child, I remember my grand mother sneaking in my first diluted glass of coffee. As a teenager, the aroma of chicory was my cue to get out of bed and as an adult, it became my motivation to start the day.

Filter coffee is made by adding coffee decoction extracted from a mixture of coffee blends with boiled milk and sugar. This mixture is then poured vigorously from a tumbler into a davarah and back again into the tumbler. This process creates a froth, cools down the coffee just enough to sip.