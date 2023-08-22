Wedding Cameraman's Unexpected Dance Moves Steal the Show In Desi Wedding

In news that's bound to make you break into a smile, a wedding cameraman, initially capturing guests' dance moves, found himself at the center of attention as his own enthusiastic dance performance went viral.
In the viral clip, originally shared on X (formerly Twitter), the cameraman seamlessly balances his camera with one hand, while matching bhangra steps with wedding attendees. Onlookers are shown cheering as the wedding filmer grooves to the hit Punjabi track, 'Laung Mare Lashkare' by Abeer Arora.
Take a look:
Originally posted by X handle, @PunjabiTouch, the video has garnered over 176.K views and sparked lively reactions in the comments section. Replying to the clip, an X user joked, "Cameraman is now eligible for Aadhaar card...He has fulfilled out favourite criteria".
Check out other reactions here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)