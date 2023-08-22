ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wedding Cameraman's Unexpected Dance Moves Steal the Show In Desi Wedding

Wedding Cameraman's Unexpected Dance Moves Steal the Show In Desi Wedding

An X user commented, "Cameraman is now eligible for Aadhaar card...He has fulfilled out favourite criteria".

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Wedding Cameraman's Unexpected Dance Moves Steal the Show In Desi Wedding
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In news that's bound to make you break into a smile, a wedding cameraman, initially capturing guests' dance moves, found himself at the center of attention as his own enthusiastic dance performance went viral.

In the viral clip, originally shared on X (formerly Twitter), the cameraman seamlessly balances his camera with one hand, while matching bhangra steps with wedding attendees. Onlookers are shown cheering as the wedding filmer grooves to the hit Punjabi track, 'Laung Mare Lashkare' by Abeer Arora.

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally posted by X handle, @PunjabiTouch, the video has garnered over 176.K views and sparked lively reactions in the comments section. Replying to the clip, an X user joked, "Cameraman is now eligible for Aadhaar card...He has fulfilled out favourite criteria".

Check out other reactions here:

Also Read

A Unique Pre-Wedding Photoshoot With a Snake Goes Viral

A Unique Pre-Wedding Photoshoot With a Snake Goes Viral

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral Video   Wedding Photograhy   Bhangra 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×