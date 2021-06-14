Watch: Donald Trump's Lookalike Spotted Selling Kulfi in Pakistan
Donald Trump's doppelganger, a kulfi seller, was spotted in Sahiwal, Pakistan.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, it is seen how a man is selling kulfi on the streets of Pakistan. What is so different about this video is that the man selling the kulfi bears an uncanny resemblance to Donald Trump, former President of the United States.
In the video, the man from Sahiwal in the Punjab area of Pakistan is seen reciting "Khoya Kulfi" constantly to attract customers. The video was captured by a user and uploaded on Twitter.
Check out the full video here:
Netizens have reacted to the video by praising the man's voice and also joked about is resemblance to Trump. Check out their reactions here:
