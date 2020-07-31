Watch: 15 Lyricists Team Up to Sing And Demand ‘Credit De Do Yaar’

Named 'Credit De Do Yaar,' the song brings together 15 contemporary lyricists from across the Hindi film industry as they they step out of their element and lip sync to a song that speaks their heart out.

Sung by Swanand Kirkire and penned by Kausar Munir, Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, 'Credit De Do Yaar' draws attention to the plight of lyrics writers in the industry.

As you groove to the music and pay attention to lyrics, don't forget to watch till the end for a humble appeal by Varun Grover himself.