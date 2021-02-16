UP Police Joins the #Pawrihorahihai Trend With Hilarious Meme

Recently, a video by a Pakistani influencer went viral, leading to the hashtag #Pawrihorahihai. In the video, Dananeer Mobeen is heard saying, “Ye humari car hai, ye hum hai aur ye humari pawri ho rahi hai.”

The 19-year-old’s video gained a lot of attention, with many brands such as Swiggy, Zomato, OYO using the hashtag as promotional strategies.

Now, jumping on the bandwagon, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s official Twitter handle also had some fun with #Pawrihorahihai. Only, this time it was to shut down noisy ‘Pawris’ which might be disturbing people.