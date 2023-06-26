ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UP Farmers Dress Up As Bears To Safeguard Crops From Monkey Menace

UP Farmers Dress Up As Bears To Safeguard Crops From Monkey Menace

Faced with relentless menace of 40-45 monkeys damaging their harvest, the farmers took matters in their own hands.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
UP Farmers Dress Up As Bears To Safeguard Crops From Monkey Menace
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In a unique initiative to protect their sugarcane crops, farmers in Jahan Nagar village, Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), have resorted to an unconventional strategy.

Faced with the relentless menace of 40-45 monkeys damaging their harvest, the farmers took matters in their own hands and invested in a bear costume for ₹4,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reported by ANI in a tweet, a farmer named Gajender Singh revealed that despite repeated appeals to the authorities, no action was taken to safeguard their crops. Finding no other option, the farmers collectively raised funds to acquire the bear costume.

Acknowledging the farmers' plight, Sanjay Biswal, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Lakhimpur Kheri spoke to ANI. He assured the farmers of taking prompt, protective measures to counter the monkey menace.

This bizarre news started making waves on social media, in no time. ANI's tweet itself has garnered over 1.3 million views.

Also Read

An Ode to India’s Hate-Mongering TV News Channels, Inspired by a Roald Dahl Poem

An Ode to India’s Hate-Mongering TV News Channels, Inspired by a Roald Dahl Poem

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Farmers    Uttar Pradesh   Indian Farmers 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×