Twitter Is Pouring With The Family Man 2's Chellam Sir Memes

The Family Man's much-awaited second season recently released and fans of the show are loving every bit of it. Amid the raging reviews that the show is receiving, fans have also devleoped appreciation for one character in particular-- Chellam Sir.

Chellam sir plays a very small role in the series, and has yet captured the attention of audiences. The role has been portryaed by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh and users have identified it as the role in the series that has a very limited screentime and still has a very impactful role in shaping the series.