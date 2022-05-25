Trainee Writes ‘Manchester United Are Rubbish’ During Live Show, BBC Apologizes
The BBC explained the situation and also issued an apology after pictures of the ticker went viral.
A trainee at the BBC, while trying to learn how to use the live ticker, wrote, "Manchester United are rubbish." Little did they know, the ticket actually went live at that very moment, and the text appeared on the BBC's channel during the sports telecast that took place after 9:30 am on Tuesday, 24 May.
A lot of users found the error, and quickly took pictures and recordings of the text that stayed on the ticker for a good few minutes before the BBC spotted it and took it down.
The BBC also issued an apology and explanation following the incident. Presenter Annita Mc Veigh said, "A little earlier, some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker that runs along the bottom of the screen with news making a comment about Manchester United, and I hope that Manchester United fans weren’t offended by it."
She added, "Let me just explain what was happening: behind the scenes someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and to put text on the ticker, so they were just writing random things not in earnest and that comment appeared."
However, it was too late, and the jokes had already started pouring in on Twitter. Many users even asked the BBC to stop apologizing, since there was nothing false about the text. Here are some other jokes users made.
