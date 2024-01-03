Join Us On:
The Price of this Hermes Envelope Will Make You Feel Poor, Very Very Poor

Hermes is offering a silk-wrapped paper envelope as part of its high-end stationery collection.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
Hermes International, the French luxury design house, is currently offering a single paper envelope for approximately $125 (Rs 10,411). This envelope, crafted in France, is clearly far too expensive for the likes of us.

Part of Hermes' collection of high-end stationery, which includes items such as notebooks and pens has caused an uproar among netizens when it comes to its exorbitant pricing. Most of the people on the internet had the same reverberating question: 'Why?'

Meanwhile, the description of the Hermes envelope reads as:

"Wrapped in silk, reusable, and coming in two different sizes (A4 and A5), this keepsake can be sent as a special invitation or even a declaration of love. A long-lasting way to turn your records into beautiful memories,"

A TikTok video of the envelope has gone viral with millions of views. According to a report by the New York Post.

Yet, it's important to note that the envelope caters to a niche audience and has little to do with practicality and more to do with luxury. Despite criticism, the envelope clearly has its taker.

Topics:  Luxury brands 

