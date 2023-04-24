Viral Tweet Apologizes To 3 Idiot's Suhas; French Actor Olivier Lafont Reacts

Who could forget the iconic Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer 3 Idiots? Even if you don't remember all the details, there's no way you can forget the eccentric human embodiment of a 'price tag', Suhas.

While most audiences never missed an opportunity to laugh at his character, a recent viral tweet threw light on "the other side of Suhas".

Twitter user Aaraynsh wrote, "Suhas, I used to laugh at you as a kid, but as I grew up, I realized you were a good man. Losing a 4-lakh rupee watch, for which you had worked tirelessly, would drive anyone crazy. I now understand now how it feels when a pair of 400 dollar shoes get dirty. Everyone dreams of earning more money, and you were not wrong in making your career choice. Tumne sab kamaya tha shyad islye tumhe keemat yaad thi :)"