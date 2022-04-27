The Goa Electricity Department's Tweets Go Viral After Power Cut
The Goa Electricity Department's Twitter handle had the funniest tweets after a power cut.
Honestly, whoever manages the Goa Electricity Department's Twitter account should get a raise . They are, without a doubt, the most relatable tweets, and a recent incident proved exactly that.
There had been numerous power outages in Goa as a result of thunderstorms, and someone from The Goa Electricity Department tweeted about the situation. Although it is unclear whether the account was hacked or not, the handle claims that it was not.
Screenshots of tweets that have now been deleted read, “I also have no lights and would be anytime fadding aways from you all until supply restored and mobile and laptop charged (sic)."
When a confused user asked what it meant, the handle's admin went on another rant and wrote, "Why What??? or why surprise??? I am also a consumer like you now out of office but only a dept person on twitter. No special service to me I go through the same route as you all to find better solutions and to pass it on if any (sic).”
A picture of this conversation was shared on Twitter. Check it out here:
Although we don't know who the user is, but it seems to be an older person because they are unfamiliar with some of the lingo. Like the term "bestie" They inquired about the meaning of the term to which they received explanations.
Twitter users have continued to find screenshots of them and share them, as well as enjoy and think the tweets are the funniest thing ever.
The Goa Electricity Department just wants us to know that they are not angry with us and they also dont see any light at the end of the tunnel.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.