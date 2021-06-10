South Africa: Woman Births 10 Babies, Sets Guinness World Record

In a statement to Pretoria News, Gosiame said, "I am shocked by my pregnancy. It was tough at the beginning. I was sick. It was hard for me. It’s still tough but I am used to it now. I don’t feel the pain anymore, but it’s still a bit tough. I just pray for God to help me deliver all my children in a healthy condition, and for me and my children to come out alive. I would be pleased about it."

Earlier, the record for most babies birthed was held by a Moroccan woman by the name of Halima Cisse who gave birth to nine children last month.