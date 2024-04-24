'Sounds Like a Gali': Desis On India Getting New Shoe Sizing System Called ‘Bha’

A recent survey of over 100,000 Indians showed that their feet are generally wider than those in Europe and America. Seemingly many Indians wear shoes that are too big or don't fit well. To address this, the new 'Bha' shoe sizing system will offer 8 sizes for different age groups, aiming to fit 85% of Indians better.

The study found that Indian women's feet typically stop growing around age 11, while men's feet peak around 15 or 16 years old. The sizes will be:

I – Infants (0-1 year) II – Toddlers (1-3 years) III – Small children (4-6 years) IV – Children (7-11 years) V – Girls (12-13 years) VI – Boys (12-14 years) VII – Women (14 years and above) VIII – Men (15 years and above)