SRK's 'Raees' Crashes Alia-Ranbir's Housewarming Party in New Ad; Netizens React

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor have once again reprised their beloved characters from Raees, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rockstar for a new commercial.
Within hours of its release on social media on Wednesday, 14 February, the advertisement went viral on Instagram. However, this isn't the first time the three stars have collaborated on screen. In 2023, the trio was seen together in a Jawan-inspired ad for the same brand.
In the video, Shah Rukh's Raees crashes a housewarming party hosted by Alia's Gangubai and Ranbir's Jordan, who were proudly flaunting their newly-built house. However, Shah Rukh plays havoc at the event when he wrecks the roof off with his entry.
Have a look at the viral advertisement here:
The advertisement drew hilarious reactions from users on social media. One of the netizens commented, "Rungta steel ad > bollywood movies."
"When movies fail to unite them, ads do," wrote another.
Have a look at some other reactions here:
