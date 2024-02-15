SRK's 'Raees' Crashes Alia-Ranbir's Housewarming Party in New Ad; Netizens React

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor have once again reprised their beloved characters from Raees, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rockstar for a new commercial.

Within hours of its release on social media on Wednesday, 14 February, the advertisement went viral on Instagram. However, this isn't the first time the three stars have collaborated on screen. In 2023, the trio was seen together in a Jawan-inspired ad for the same brand.