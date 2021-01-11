Saina Nehwal, Hardik Pandya & More Congratulate Virat & Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their baby on 11 January.

Saina Nehwal, Hardik Pandya & More Congratulate Virat & Anushka
On 11 January, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to social media to announce the birth of their baby girl. Kohli shared a message with his fans saying that "Anushka and the baby are both healthy" and he hopes that his fans can "respect" his "privacy at this time."

Many celebrities like Virendra Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Ishaan Khatter and more congratulated the couple on Twitter and Instagram.

Kohli's social media post reads, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

