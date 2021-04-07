New Rule of Wearing Mask While Alone in Car Gains Criticism Online

A recent Delhi High Court ruling has gone viral because of its seeming absurdity. It indicated that a car is a public place, making it mandatory for people to wear a mask even if they are sitting alone. The mask acts as a 'suraksha kavach' that prevents the spread of COVID-19.

Naturally, people were quick to point out the hypocrisy of this ruling since the elections taking place in many parts of the country are not facing restrictions like these. In fact, the prevailing argument has been that not only is the rule pointless, but also that most politicians themselves aren't following safety protocols while rallying for these elections. Here is what some people had to say: