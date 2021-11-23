Finally, The Mystery Behind Raveena's Sironah Video Has Been Revealed!
Raveena Tandon is on a mission in Sironah and we can't wait to find out what she is up to!
The internet is abuzz with questions about Raveena Tandon. Where is she, and why is she meandering about in a mysterious-looking town?
From social media influencers to content creators and her loyal fans, everyone has caught on to the frenzy of what Raveena is up to. Set against the backdrop of forest-covered hills with Raveena rowing through the placid lakes, Sironah, an undiscovered town, promises to be the perfect nature’s retreat. The video is an escape from the concrete realities of city life and is a visual treat for those who crave solitude.
But there is something equally mysterious about Raveena aimlessly loitering around town and into the forests?
Is she on a hunt for something? Or someone who has gone missing in a town as mysterious and understated as Sironah?
Why is there a noose hanging in the middle of a forest? How is she going to use these clues? Are they even a clue for something more sinister?
These were questions people were asking. But now that the trailer has launched, a lot of the mysterious bits in the video makes sense.
The noose, the poster of the missing girl, and all the other Easter eggs seem to add up. It is all part of the bigger plot of this refreshing take on the classic whodunnit, which we can't wait to watch!
Watch the trailer here.
Aranyak starring Raveena Tandon, Ashutosh Rana, and Saurav Khurana, drops on Netflix on December 10.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.