As We Still Try To Decipher Raveena’s Video Post, The Plot Thickens

We have way too many questions!

Just a couple of days back, Raveena Tandon shared a mysterious video hyping some yet-unknown town called Sironah.


Here, check it out.

She posted it across her social channels, and needless to say, people on the interwebs jumped onto the hype train.

No doubt the video managed to pique the interest of the social media janta, both Raveena fans and travel enthusiasts alike.

But clearly not everything is as innocent as it seems in the video. There's a certain level of mystery to it, especially if you pause the video during some shots.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Who is the girl in this missing person poster?</p></div>

Who is the girl in this missing person poster?

Facebook/Raveena Tandon

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Erm, why is there a noose on this tree? Is Raveena into some sort of horror tourism?</p></div>

Erm, why is there a noose on this tree? Is Raveena into some sort of horror tourism?

Facebook/Raveena Tandon

<div class="paragraphs"><p>This is&nbsp;<em>totally</em>&nbsp;normal, right guys? Guys?</p></div>

This is totally normal, right guys? Guys?

Facebook/Raveena Tandon

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Why is Raveena waking up in a crime scene?</p></div>

Why is Raveena waking up in a crime scene?

Facebook/Raveena Tandon

What started out as an exciting 'touristy' video, has clearly left us with way too many questions. Will Raveena Tandon put the mystery to rest or will she ghost (no pun intended) us?

