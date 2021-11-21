As We Still Try To Decipher Raveena’s Video Post, The Plot Thickens
We have way too many questions!
Just a couple of days back, Raveena Tandon shared a mysterious video hyping some yet-unknown town called Sironah.
Here, check it out.
She posted it across her social channels, and needless to say, people on the interwebs jumped onto the hype train.
No doubt the video managed to pique the interest of the social media janta, both Raveena fans and travel enthusiasts alike.
But clearly not everything is as innocent as it seems in the video. There's a certain level of mystery to it, especially if you pause the video during some shots.
What started out as an exciting 'touristy' video, has clearly left us with way too many questions. Will Raveena Tandon put the mystery to rest or will she ghost (no pun intended) us?
Know more about Sironah here.
