Ranbir & Alia Also Had a 'Bengali Wedding'; Thanks to Fans in Kolkata

The craze around weddings in Bollywood is crazy. The latest was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's. The couple tied the knot on Thursday, 14 April. Fans have joined in to take part in the celebrations.

However, fans in Kolkata took it to a whole new level. They organised a "Bengali wedding", where life-size dolls of the Brahmastra actors got married in Kolkata. The mannequins were also dressed in traditional Bengali attire. Photos from the "wedding" have taken social media by storm.