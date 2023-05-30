Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Son Shahzaman Sings Kinna Sona Tenu In Viral Clip

A viral video featuring Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan's soulful rendition of legendary artiste, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Kinna Sona Tenu' has taken the internet by storm. The legendary Qawwali singer is the uncle of music icon, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is Shahzaman's father.
Shared by a Twitter user, the captivating performance shows Shahzaman on stage alongside his father, leaving the audience completely enthralled.
Many have even drawn comparisons between Shahzaman's voice and that of the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, hailing him as a true musical prodigy.
In the viral video, Shahzaman exhibits remarkable vocal prowess, capturing the essence and emotion of the timeless melody. His rendition has garnered widespread admiration, with viewers expressing awe and excitement over his uncanny resemblance to the original track.
Since being tweeted, the clip has garnered 592.3K views and over 6239 likes. A Twitter user commented, "My goodness! Nusrat’s voice lives on in this young man. I could just cry."
Check how others reacted here:
