Pune Girl’s Welcome Dance For Sister Who Defeated COVID Is Goals
The girls celebrated by dancing to 'Tai Tai Phish.'
If there's anything that we've learnt in 2020, it's that one must appreciate the smallest of things. Every little victory, every little act of kindness, every little good deed counts! Never before have we truly realised the value of human life.
Recently, in a video that went viral on social media, a girl can be seen welcoming her sister, who recovered from COVID-19, with an energetic dance and music. The girl can be seen dancing to the song 'Tai Tai Phish.' Soon, she is joined by her sister as well. The two groove and sway to the rhythm of the song - the joy in their body language is heartwarming!
Take a look:
According to a report by India Today, the girl in the video is Saloni Satpute. A resident of Pune, Satpute's entire family, barring her, tested positive for coronavirus. The 23-year-old girl was left home alone when her entire family had to be admitted in the hospital. While other family members returned early, Satpute's sister was the last one to be discharged.
Twitter was very impressed with the girl's joyous response.
(With inputs from India Today)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.