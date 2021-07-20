Pune Photographer Drives 7 Hours to Capture Stunning Visuals of Orion Nebula
Aditya Kinjawadekar clicked 110 pictures of the Orion Nebula 70 kms from Ratnagiri.
The Orion Nebula is a diffuse nebula situated in the Milky Way. It is 1,500 light years away from Earth, and is therefore the closest star-forming region to the Earth, according to NASA.
Aditya Kinjawadekar, a 20-year-old photographer from Pune decided to capture this mesmerising visual of the Orion Nebula, and drove for about 7 hours to capture the images. He went to a place near Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and took about 110 pictures of the Orion Nebula, and staked them on top of each other.
Aditya shaed a picture of the same and here is the final result:
He took the picture 70 kms away from Ratnagiri, in a place called Kondye. He apparently works out of here.
He has also shared his Instagram account with this post, which is also full of pictures of the galaxy. Check them out here:
