Pune Photographer Drives 7 Hours to Capture Stunning Visuals of Orion Nebula

Aditya Kinjawadekar, a 20-year-old photographer from Pune decided to capture this mesmerising visual of the Orion Nebula, and drove for about 7 hours to capture the images. He went to a place near Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and took about 110 pictures of the Orion Nebula, and staked them on top of each other.

Aditya shaed a picture of the same and here is the final result: