Physically Challenged E-Rickshaw Driver Makes Low-Cost Masks
While the world is shut down, offices shut and people unable to work, a lot of us are simply falling into laziness and wasting our days away (which is okay, we don’t HAVE to be productive during a pandemic!).
But, there are some people who are not ready to stop at anything, and one of them is Sajid, a 45-year old e-rickshaw driver from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, who has taken to making cheap face masks to help others stay safe during the pandemic.
According to reports, Sajid was struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown, but gained hope after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech asking people to always wear masks, encouraging them to make DIY masks at home with cloth. Now Sajid is stitching masks and sells them on a cycle provided to him by the state government. According to a PTI report, Sajid said:
Sajid has been riding his cycle for the past week and selling the masks for a reasonable Rs.10. Sajid is able to make around Rs.400 a day, and says he is not interested in increasing prices of the product because he wants to make sure everyone can afford them. He also makes sure the cloth is clean and properly sanitised.
With inputs from Business Insider
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)