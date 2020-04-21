Physically Challenged E-Rickshaw Driver Makes Low-Cost Masks

While the world is shut down, offices shut and people unable to work, a lot of us are simply falling into laziness and wasting our days away (which is okay, we don’t HAVE to be productive during a pandemic!).

But, there are some people who are not ready to stop at anything, and one of them is Sajid, a 45-year old e-rickshaw driver from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, who has taken to making cheap face masks to help others stay safe during the pandemic.