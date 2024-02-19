ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Old Is Gold': Netizens On Akshay-Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Title Track

The original song from he 1998 film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, dropped the film's official title track on Monday, 19 February. The song offers a fresh take on the original track from the 1998 film of the same name, which featured veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

However, the new track has received a mixed response from fans on social media. While some appreciated the composers for not 'exactly copying' the original track, others maintained that the Amitabh and Govinda version 'is irreplaceable'.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

While the song only borrows the lines 'bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah' from the original track, it is completely different in terms of its melody and lyrics.

The new song has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra and composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Have a look at the music video here:

Reacting to the song, one of the users wrote on YouTube, "Duo of 'Amitabh and Govinda' as Bade and Chhote Miyan Is irreplaceable."

"Happy that the makers did not copy the old Bade Miyan Chite Miyan song Finally we have the original one and instant chartbuster," commented another.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

The original song from he 1998 film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.
The original song from he 1998 film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.
The original song from he 1998 film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.
The original song from he 1998 film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.
The original song from he 1998 film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Eid this year.

The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles.

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×