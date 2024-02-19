'Old Is Gold': Netizens On Akshay-Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Title Track

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, dropped the film's official title track on Monday, 19 February. The song offers a fresh take on the original track from the 1998 film of the same name, which featured veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.
However, the new track has received a mixed response from fans on social media. While some appreciated the composers for not 'exactly copying' the original track, others maintained that the Amitabh and Govinda version 'is irreplaceable'.
While the song only borrows the lines 'bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah' from the original track, it is completely different in terms of its melody and lyrics.
The new song has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra and composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
Have a look at the music video here:
Reacting to the song, one of the users wrote on YouTube, "Duo of 'Amitabh and Govinda' as Bade and Chhote Miyan Is irreplaceable."
"Happy that the makers did not copy the old Bade Miyan Chite Miyan song Finally we have the original one and instant chartbuster," commented another.
Have a look at some other reactions here:
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Eid this year.
The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles.