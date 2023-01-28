ADVERTISEMENT

Male Version Of Hit 'Qala' Song, 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar' Divides The Internet

For the unversed, Qala's hit song, 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar' broaches the sensitive topic of consent.

Anvitaa Dutt's hit film, Qala has not yet ceased to make headlines. The film's soundtrack has especially been hailed as transcendental - inspiring several artists to put their own spin on the songs.

A new video shows music enthusiast, Jainam Barot reimagining a male version of the hit song, Ghodey Pe Sawaar. While his voice and musical prowess is attracting countless eyeballs, netizens are also criticizing him for certain lyrics.

For the unversed, Ghodey Pe Sawaar - sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula and picturised on Triptii Dimri - was widely shared online for highlighting an important message about consent. The Mumbai Police had also used the song in a PSA with the message, "It does not take ‘Qala’ to understand consent".

The word 'inqar' has been changed to 'iqrar' in the now-viral male version, dangerously implying that there is a 'yes' hidden somewhere, while the woman says 'no'.

While some netizens were quick to point out how this version enables violating a woman's consent, others enjoyed the music cover, without any qualms.

An Instagram user wrote, "Songs like this in this generation is still dreams of many" while another commented, "So a man picked up a song about consent and slammed it. Not surprised".

Check out the myriad reactions here:

