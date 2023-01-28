Male Version Of Hit 'Qala' Song, 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar' Divides The Internet

For the unversed, Ghodey Pe Sawaar - sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula and picturised on Triptii Dimri - was widely shared online for highlighting an important message about consent. The Mumbai Police had also used the song in a PSA with the message, "It does not take ‘Qala’ to understand consent".

The word 'inqar' has been changed to 'iqrar' in the now-viral male version, dangerously implying that there is a 'yes' hidden somewhere, while the woman says 'no'.

While some netizens were quick to point out how this version enables violating a woman's consent, others enjoyed the music cover, without any qualms.

An Instagram user wrote, "Songs like this in this generation is still dreams of many" while another commented, "So a man picked up a song about consent and slammed it. Not surprised".

Check out the myriad reactions here: