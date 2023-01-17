Netizens Cannot Get Enough Of These Ladakhi Dancers Covering 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar'
A Twitter user wrote, "Beautiful dance in beautiful costume...of course we can't ignore the beautiful mountains..."
Ever since Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala released, several people have expressed their appreciation for the film’s music. A new video showing two dancers, Puntsok Wangmo and Padma Lamo, from Ladakh performing to the Netflix film's hit song ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’ has now gone viral.
Netizens appreciated the dancers’ costumes and choreography. Under the video shared by Jigmat Ladakhi, one user commented, “Beautiful dance in beautiful costume...of course we can't ignore the beautiful mountains... indeed Ladakh is awesome.”
Here are some more reactions to the video:
The song, sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula and picturised on Triptii Dimri, was widely shared online for its message about consent. The Mumbai Police had also used the song in a PSA with the message, "It does not take ‘Qala’ to understand consent."
