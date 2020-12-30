Netizens Debate Over The Price of Samosa Chaat & Its 'Fillings'
This quirky message by an Indian restaurant has several social media users reacting.
Recently, a Reddit user posted the photo of a bill from a snack shop called 'Shree Chaats Mithai And Namkeen.' The user was amused by a specific message at the end of the bill that read, "Thank you. Visit Again.. Never hurt a Samosa or Kachori by saying NO.. They too have fillings inside!!"
Take a look:
The message is inspired from a recent viral video featuring Shehnaz Gill.
While one Reddit user got the reference, the others got busy in debating over the price of the items mentioned in the bill.
Many users considered the Samosa Chaat to be overpriced:
