Nepal Earthquake: At Least Six Dead and Five Injured, Tremors Felt in Delhi
The country has witnessed two earthquakes in the last 24 hours.
Nepal was hit by an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude on Wednesday morning, 9 November.
The country has witnessed two earthquakes in the last 24 hours. Before this, on Tuesday morning, 8 November, an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude had hit the country.
Six people have been killed so far and five have been injured. This happened after a house collapsed in the Doti district of Nepal, reported Indian Express.
Nepal army has been deployed to all affected areas for the rescue operation.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was about 10 km below the earth surface.
Severe tremors were also felt in New Delhi and its surrounding areas.
