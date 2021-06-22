Mizoram Minister Offers Rs 1 Lakh to Parents With Most Children

Mizoram's Lowering Population

While the rest of India is advocating a population control policy and promoting family planning, this step in Mizoram comes amid the increasing infertility rate and the decreasing growth rate of the Mizo population.

Mizoram has a population density of only 52 people per square kilometre, second lowest after Arunachal Pradesh. The national average is 382 people per square kilometre.

To address this concern, Mr Royte announced that the parent will also be getting a trophy and certificate. Residents of Royte's constituency in Aizawl East-2 are eligible for this prize.