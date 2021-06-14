Mizoram: Man With World’s Largest Family of 127 People Dies at 76

Zion-a Chana, a man from Mizroam, with the world's largest family of 38 wives and 89 children, has passed away aged 76. The Chief Minister of Mizoram took to Twitter to share the news.

In the caption, he wrote, "With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children. Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir!"

