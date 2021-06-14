Mizoram: Man With World’s Largest Family of 127 People Dies at 76
Zion-a Chana, man with the largest family in the world, has passed away of diabetes and hypertension.
Zion-a Chana, a man from Mizroam, with the world's largest family of 38 wives and 89 children, has passed away aged 76. The Chief Minister of Mizoram took to Twitter to share the news.
In the caption, he wrote, "With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children. Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir!"
Because of Chana and his family, his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam had become one of the popular tourist attractions, bringing in a lot of popularity for the state.
Zion-a died of diabetes and hypertension at Trinity Hospital, Aizawl.
"Zion-a was suffering from diabetes and hypertension. He was undergoing treatment at his residence in Baktawng village for three days. But his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," Hospital Director Dr Lalrintluanga Zahau told news agency PTI.
Zion-a headed a religious community called 'Chana's sect' which allowed the male members of the community to maintain polygamy and have multiple wives. The sect consists of about 400 families as of today.
The Chana family lives in a four-storey house consisting of more than 100 rooms in the mountainous village. They have been featured twice in "Ripley's Believe It or Not," once in 2011 and then in 2013.
