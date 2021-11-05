Man Orders Passport Cover on Amazon, Gets Another Man’s Passport With It
When your e-commerce service is so advanced that it gives you a passport free with the cover!
Continuing the bizarre trend of unusual Amazon deliveries is this order from the e-commerce platform where a man ordered a passport cover and received a passport with it, too!
Mithun Babu, a resident of Wayanad district in Kerala placed an order for a passport cover on 30 October. He recieved his package two days later, but along with it came a passport too. At first, he thought it was a dummy passport but upon closer inspection, he found that it was a real passport that belonged to a native of Thrissur.
He contacted Amazon's customer care but did not get any help from them. The passport belong to a man called Muhammed Salih, and Mithun took it upon himself to return it. He traced Salih through the address on his passport and gave it back to him.
Turns out, Salih had ordered the same passport cover but returned it later. However, he forgot to take out his passport before returning it and the same cover was ordered by Mithun. "This was a mistake from the seller on Amazon. They did not check the returned product, and sent it again by repackaging it," said Mithun to The News Minute.
(With inputs from The News Minute).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.