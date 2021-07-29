3-Year-Old Ludhiana Kid Creates Record for Brilliant Memory
Among other things, Kunwarpratap Singh can recite the capitals of all Indian states within 48 seconds.
Age is just a number, and this three-and-a-half-year-old child has proved it. Kunwarpratap Singh from Ludhiana has managed to secure his name in the India Book of Records and the International Book of Records for his exceptional and sharp memory.
He has been awarded the title of a Grandmaster by the India Book of Records for memorising 27 monuments in one minute and doing 14 multiplication tables within a minute.
The International Book of Records recognitions comes amid his ability to recite multiplication tables of 1 to 30, along with naming all capitals of the Indian states in 48 seconds. He is also the youngest to read maximum number of books, 27 books in 23 minutes 48 seconds.
He has also featured in Child Prodigy Magazine, where he was selected from over 100 other candidates.
Kunwarpratap studies at Sacred Heart Convent School in Sarabha Nagar. He can remember conversations that took place an year ago, he knows the names of all the people living in his area, and can easily recite the capitals of countries from all over the world. With his gifted ability to do multiplications, subtractions and other mathematical operations orally, this wunderkind never fails to astound those around him!
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.