3-Year-Old Ludhiana Kid Creates Record for Brilliant Memory

He has been awarded the title of a Grandmaster by the India Book of Records for memorising 27 monuments in one minute and doing 14 multiplication tables within a minute.

The International Book of Records recognitions comes amid his ability to recite multiplication tables of 1 to 30, along with naming all capitals of the Indian states in 48 seconds. He is also the youngest to read maximum number of books, 27 books in 23 minutes 48 seconds.

He has also featured in Child Prodigy Magazine, where he was selected from over 100 other candidates.