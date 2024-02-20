'A Terrific Actor': Lillete Dubey, Rupali Ganguly, Others Remember Rituraj Singh

Television actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Tuesday (20 February) at the age of 59 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Singh's sudden death has left the industry shocked. His friends and colleagues have taken to social media to offer condolences.

Actor Lillete Dubey took to Instagram to share photos from the sets of a play she did with Singh and wrote, "Lost an old friend and co actor Rituraj Singh today.. and was very sad.. we had worked together in theatre since he was in his 20’s .. endearing, affectionate and a terrific actor on stage, he also straddled TV & films later and I always felt he never got the parts that really shone light on his immense talent .. met him very recently after ages and we promised to catch up properly .. a promise that will be fulfilled elsewhere now I guess .. RIP dearest Ritz .. Will miss you .." She added that the photo she posted was from one of her plays that Singh was a part of, namely 'On a Muggy night in Mumbai ‘ by Mahesh Dattani.