'Whole Life Was a Lie': Desis On ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ Being a Copy Of ‘Patch Adams’

Rajkumar Hirani has established a remarkable track record in the film industry, consistently delivering hits that resonate with audiences. From the heartwarming Munna Bhai MBBS to the iconic 3 Idiots, the thought-provoking PK, and the gripping Sanju, he has consistently hit the bullseye.

However, many do not know that Munna Bhai MBBS starring Sanjay Dutt bears similarities to Robin Williams' Patch Adam.