'Whole Life Was a Lie': Desis On ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ Being a Copy Of ‘Patch Adams’

Discover Desis' hilarious reactions to 'Munna Bhai MBBS' and 'Patch Adams' having similarities.

Rajkumar Hirani has established a remarkable track record in the film industry, consistently delivering hits that resonate with audiences. From the heartwarming Munna Bhai MBBS to the iconic 3 Idiots, the thought-provoking PK, and the gripping Sanju, he has consistently hit the bullseye.

However, many do not know that Munna Bhai MBBS starring Sanjay Dutt bears similarities to Robin Williams' Patch Adam.

In a video posted by a user on X, it becomes evident that numerous scenes from Munna Bhai MBBS bear a striking resemblance to those found in Patch Adams. This has left the internet distraught.

One user hilariously wrote, "My Whole Life Was a Lie"

Another wrote, "Hirani I use to consider you demigod of Bollywood."

Here are some other reactions:

