ADVERTISEMENT

‘Political Heavyweight’: Twitter Jokes as The Great Khali Joins BJP

Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali joined the BJP today ahead of the Punjab elections.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Khali joins BJP, Twitter reacts.</p></div>
i

Professional wrestler and former WWE Champion Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali recently joined the BJP ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Khali said, "I'm glad to have joined BJP. I feel that PM Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development," at an event held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

The news has shocked users online, since Khali had voiced his support for the farmer protests in 2020. Users online joked about how Khali will 'add weight' to BJP's political campaign, while others made funny memes.

We can't help but notice the slightly comical video where everyone in the event looks a lot smaller than Khali and how it was so difficult to felicitate him because of his height.

‘Political Heavyweight’: Twitter Jokes as The Great Khali Joins BJP

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Political Heavyweight’: Twitter Jokes as The Great Khali Joins BJP
‘Political Heavyweight’: Twitter Jokes as The Great Khali Joins BJP

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Political Heavyweight’: Twitter Jokes as The Great Khali Joins BJP

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Political Heavyweight’: Twitter Jokes as The Great Khali Joins BJP

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Political Heavyweight’: Twitter Jokes as The Great Khali Joins BJP

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Political Heavyweight’: Twitter Jokes as The Great Khali Joins BJP

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Political Heavyweight’: Twitter Jokes as The Great Khali Joins BJP

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Political Heavyweight’: Twitter Jokes as The Great Khali Joins BJP

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Twitter Reacts With Memes as CBSE Announces Offline Exams for Term 2

Twitter Reacts With Memes as CBSE Announces Offline Exams for Term 2

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×