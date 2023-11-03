ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kangana Ranaut Equates Disliking Her Film ‘Tejas’ With Anti-National Sentiments

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Tejas' sparks controversy as it draws criticism for her 'anti-national' remark.

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Tejas finds itself in the midst of controversy as the film fares poorly at the box office. Film exhibitors have reportedly canceled 50% of the movie's screenings due to low audience turnout, causing the film to fall short of its revenue expectations.

In a video shared by ANI after a special screening of Tejas in Lucknow, Ranaut appeared to draw a connection between disliking her film and being labeled as "anti-national."

During the event, she claimed that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was moved by the film and expressed his support. Ranaut stated, "It is not a film on women empowerment; it is a film about women power."

Ranaut also emphasized that her objective was to have the film showcased in schools and watched by families.

Several netizens took to social media to express their skepticism and disapproval of Ranaut's assertion. Many pointed out that the movie's quality, rather than any anti-national sentiment, was responsible for its lackluster performance. Some even responded with sarcasm, questioning the connection between patriotism and film attendance.

Topics:  Kangana Ranaut   Yogi Adityanath   Tejas 

