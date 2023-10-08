'Tejas' Trailer: Kangana Ranaut on a Risky Mission As an Air Force Pilot

The trailer opens with Kangana's senior officers entrusting her with this mission. She is given the responsibility rescuing an Indian engineer-turned-spy, captured by terrorists in Pakistan. The engineer has some vital information related to the nation's security. We witness some high-octane air-to-air combat in the trailer.

Tejas is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It is set to hit screens on 27 October.