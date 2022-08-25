Indigo Pilot’s English-Punjabi Announcement Goes Viral & Netizens Are Loving It!

The pilot added his twist of English and Punjabi in the announcements, giving a set of instructions and information to the passengers. He said that during the flight, the passengers sitting on the left side would be able to see Puttaparthi, while people on the right would see Hyderabad and then joked that people in the aisle seat won't be able to do much, so they can only look at each other! And the lesson here is to always get window seats!

But this wasn't all. He even hilariously asked the passengers to remain seated till the plane lands and not worry about losing their luggage on the flight!