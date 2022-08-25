Indigo Pilot’s English-Punjabi Announcement Goes Viral & Netizens Are Loving It!
Rajbir Singh is a former Indian Navy pilot who is known for his great sense of humour.
A video of an Indigo airlines pilot making in-flight announcements in English and Punjabi has found its way on the internet and is going viral because of his unique and fun style.
The former Indian Navy pilot Rajbir Singh's announcement was recorded during the flight from Bangalore to Chandigarh and since then the video has been doing rounds on various social media platforms.
The video was shared by a Twitter user with a caption, "Awesome pilot, with a great sense of humour - please listen to his announcement in English and Punjabi, which will certainly bring a smile!"
The pilot added his twist of English and Punjabi in the announcements, giving a set of instructions and information to the passengers. He said that during the flight, the passengers sitting on the left side would be able to see Puttaparthi, while people on the right would see Hyderabad and then joked that people in the aisle seat won't be able to do much, so they can only look at each other! And the lesson here is to always get window seats!
But this wasn't all. He even hilariously asked the passengers to remain seated till the plane lands and not worry about losing their luggage on the flight!
The video is being appreciated by netizens and this is what they had to say:
