Indigo Air Hostess Announces Tearful Farewell in Flight, Goes Viral Online

"I never thought this day would come. It's like a piece of my heart. I don't know what to say," she is heard saying.

She has praised the airline and the way they treat their employees, and said that her experience has been nothing short of perfect with them. "This company has given me everything, and it's an amazing organization to work with. It's the best. They take care of all their employees, especially we girls (sic)," she added.