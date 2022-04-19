Indigo Air Hostess Announces Tearful Farewell in Flight, Goes Viral Online
A video of Indigo air hostess Surabhi Nair making her last in-flight announcement is going viral on social media.
It is nothing short of a privilege to do a job you love, and work at a company that treats you well. The video of an Indigo air hostess praising the company and talking about how it was the best job is going viral online for exactly this reason. The emotional video shows Surabhi Nair, a cabin crew member, tearfully announcing her departure from the company.
In a reel uploaded by user Amritha Suresh, Surabhi is seen making her last announcement and talking about her time with the airline. She also added that this was her last flight, and that she was leaving the airline after this.
"I never thought this day would come. It's like a piece of my heart. I don't know what to say," she is heard saying.
She has praised the airline and the way they treat their employees, and said that her experience has been nothing short of perfect with them. "This company has given me everything, and it's an amazing organization to work with. It's the best. They take care of all their employees, especially we girls (sic)," she added.
While it is unclear why Surabhi is leaving a job she loves so much, she is surely getting a lot of love online. Some former passengers even recognised her and praised her service. Here are some reactions from Instagram:
(With inputs from News18).
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.